Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $398.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.