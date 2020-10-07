Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.29. 1,995,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,554,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

