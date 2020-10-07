Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $209.41. The stock had a trading volume of 943,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

