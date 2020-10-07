Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $200.56. The stock had a trading volume of 319,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.05. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.