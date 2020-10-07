Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The firm has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

