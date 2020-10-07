Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 39,600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.