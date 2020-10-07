Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,896,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after acquiring an additional 332,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,460,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

