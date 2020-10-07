Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,687,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 580,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,491,000 after purchasing an additional 529,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

