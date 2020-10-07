Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. 164,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

