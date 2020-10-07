Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 610,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

