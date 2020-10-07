LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Head-To-Head Survey

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get LifeVantage alerts:

This table compares LifeVantage and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 4.96% 41.43% 22.48% Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LifeVantage and Applied Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.74 $11.55 million $0.86 14.14 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($3.55) -6.18

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LifeVantage and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 151.48%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs. It also provides skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, and micro-lift serums; and Hair Care System under the TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through a direct sales model, as well as a network of independent distributors in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Taiwan. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company's preclinical stage products include AT-001 for acute myocardial infraction; AT-007 for treating galactosemia; AT-003 to treat diabetic retinopathy; and AT-104 for the treatment of orphan hematological oncology. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.