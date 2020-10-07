Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.