LiquidApps Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.72 million and $9,948.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,044,081,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,518,556 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

