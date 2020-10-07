Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.79). Approximately 526,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 243,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.56.

About Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

