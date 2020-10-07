LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,565.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $552,989.30 and approximately $6,565.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00080085 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000295 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021165 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008083 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00047118 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

