Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.50 on Tuesday, hitting $376.46. 953,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.14. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

