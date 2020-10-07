LockTrip Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $270.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026823 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003303 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.