LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

