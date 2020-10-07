LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $693,942.53 and approximately $5,341.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,886,232 coins and its circulating supply is 9,878,999 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

