Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $148.51

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.51 and last traded at $149.08, with a volume of 77304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.73.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $2,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.