Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) vs. 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Critical Survey

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and 500.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.01 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.07 500.com $5.70 million 22.13 -$91.41 million N/A N/A

500.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.com has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and 500.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than 500.com.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats 500.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the sports information portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

