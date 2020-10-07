Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

