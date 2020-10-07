Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

