Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 60.94% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.