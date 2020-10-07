MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 204,689 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

