Mark Thomas Brown Sells 18,000 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 18,000 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

AMM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.04. 29,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 million and a PE ratio of -28.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$1.43.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

