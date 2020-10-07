MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.82. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,783. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.20 and a 200-day moving average of $469.53.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.