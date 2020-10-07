Marotta Asset Management Has $290,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,558,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,346,654. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

