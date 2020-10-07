Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $43.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

