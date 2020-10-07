Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,438. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

