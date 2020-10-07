Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Masco has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

MAS opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

