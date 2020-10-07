Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Decreased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.95. 18,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,728. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.63.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

