Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4,274.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

MA traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.43. 2,552,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,758. The stock has a market cap of $337.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.64 and a 200 day moving average of $299.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

