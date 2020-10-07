Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 24,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $337.43. 2,552,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,758. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,130,176,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

