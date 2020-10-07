Matt Jones Sells 131,232 Shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) Stock

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) insider Matt Jones sold 131,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £255,902.40 ($334,381.81).

LON:BLTG traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.50 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,487. Blancco Technology Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 million and a P/E ratio of 126.56.

BLTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

