MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $232,979.94 and $30,020.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,659.26 or 0.99994229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00983381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00106165 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004897 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

