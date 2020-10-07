Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.48. 1,972,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

