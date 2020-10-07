Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

MCD stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.