Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Mediaset Espana Comunicacion alerts:

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.96 million for the quarter. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.