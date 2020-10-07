MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bittrex, Kryptono and Upbit. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.04870839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031954 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DEx.top, Upbit, Gate.io, Cashierest, Bittrex, Coinsuper, CPDAX, IDEX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

