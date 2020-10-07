MediBloc [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Upbit, IDEX and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kryptono, Coinsuper, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Cashierest, DEx.top, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

