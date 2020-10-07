MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,663.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03195987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.02087882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00438285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.01035888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00574107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

