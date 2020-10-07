Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.2% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,507,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 166,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.38. 2,982,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

