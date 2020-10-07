Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 73,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 539,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

