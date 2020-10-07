Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

