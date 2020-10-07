Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Sells $20,360,651.19 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,924,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

