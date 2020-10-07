Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.2% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 452,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.