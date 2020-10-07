Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 452,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

