MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.85

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €128.85 ($151.59) and last traded at €128.35 ($151.00), with a volume of 374391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €128.45 ($151.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €119.70 and its 200 day moving average is €107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 39.71.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

