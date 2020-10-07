Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $1.16 million and $372,754.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01528700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00158012 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

